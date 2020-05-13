Madison County re-opens today with safety guidelines in defiance of governor’s state orders

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Madison County Illinois is set to begin its own version of reopening starting Wednesday, May 13.

This move goes directly against Governor JB Pritzker’s recommendations and the governor is saying he might withhold federal aid from counties that reopen on their own.

Madison County Board of Commissioners Chairman Kurt Prenzler said his county is dealing with more of an economic issue than a health crisis, and he thinks the re-opening decision should be made locally not on the state level. Most of the board of commissioners agreed with this notion voting 26 to 2 Tuesday night to start their own version of reopening.

Prenzler said he wants to model Missouri’s reopening method with more local control. Prenzler and other county leaders drafted their own four-phase reopening plan that defies the order the Governor put in place. The plan calls for most businesses to re-open as long as they comply with social distancing. It includes gyms, restaurants, bars, and salons.

Prenzler said the last thing he wants to do is get in a tit for tat exchange with the Governor, but he still believes Madison County should make its own decision on reopening. Even if the Governor is threatening to cut federal funds.

The board of commissioners suggested that business owners contact their insurance company before re-opening.

Parts of the re-opening plan for Madison County include:

People must avoid gatherings of more than ten people

Restaurants and bars are limited to 25% capacity

Gyms are limited to 25% capacity

Churches are limited to 50% capacity

There are no restrictions at nail and hair salons other than social distancing