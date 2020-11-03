Madison County sets up political yard sign recycling centers

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – With high interest in this year’s election, some lawns have a dozen or more political yard signs. Now they have a place to go after Election Day.

“It sure does look like that there’s a lot more out there and as far as the numbers of people voting I think a lot more people are involved in the whole political process. So that’s probably going to add to more signs being out there as well,” said Chris Doucleff, Madison County Planning and Development Director.

Madison County, Illinois has set up a recycling program to eliminate hundreds of signs going into landfills. Most of the yard signs are corrugated plastic which cannot be recycled in your home bins.

Doucleff said, “they have to be separated from the metal base and we’ll have two containers at each location and they have to be put in their respective containers.”

This is the first time Madison County has tried political yard sign recycling. It’s in conjunction with an organization called OneSTL, which has set up ten recycling centers y sports in St. Louis City and County.

If you have a cardboard sign that is non-laminated, those can be recycled at your home. If it is a plastic bag type sign, those can be recycled at most supermarkets.

“If they are not recycled, they end up in the landfill and if these ever dispose, I seriously doubt, it would probably take a million years,” said Doucleff.

The two recycling locations in Madison County are open Wednesday through Sunday 24 hours a day at the SIE Edwardsville parking lot P-8 North Research Drive and at Lewis and Clarke Community College in Godfery in the security parking lot at the north entrance.