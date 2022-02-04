Madison County teacher charged with having sex with students

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)– A teacher in the Alton, Illinois school district faces seven counts, including Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, after police say she had sexual relationships with students.
Danielle Fischer, 29, who police say was a permanent substitute in the Roxana School District during the 2020-2021 school year, before moving on to the Alton School District for the current year. Court records say the incident occurred on June 5, 2021. It is not clear where the incident took place.
Edwardsville police arrested Fischer Tuesday. She’s being held in the Madison County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
Efforts to reach the Alton School district for comment were unsuccessful Friday.