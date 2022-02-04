Madison County teacher charged with having sex with students

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- While Missouri lawmakers had the week off due to snow and arctic temperatures, snow days are a thing of the past at the state's largest university.

As a kid, one of the best reasons we all loved snow -- no school. But at Mizzou, snow days are no more, and the university says it's thanks to the pandemic.

"This is likely how we will be operating for the foreseeable future," Mizzou communications director Christian Basi said. "If we are only talking about a few days, a very temporary situation, doing a remote class is a very feasible thing."

It was a quiet Friday on Mizzou's campus. Besides the sound of a snowplow or shovel scraping, sat a lonely snowman in the middle of campus while bundled up students hurried from one location to the next.

"Going remote helps us maintain the education mission and the semester with as little disruption as possible," Basi said. "If we miss too many days, we have, in some cases, to make them up."

The university made the decision Monday for the campus community to work remotely Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday afternoon, Mizzou also called in-person learning for Friday.

"The private shuttles that service many of the student apartments in town were having difficulty not just moving through the snow, but maintaining their operations because of the cold," Basi said.

Roughly 10,000 students live off-campus in apartments, Basi said, but during these remote days, the 6,000 students living on campus still have access to the dining halls.