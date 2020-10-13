Maggot-infested dog dropped off at Metro East Humane Society

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Metro East Humane Society(MEHS) discovered a maggot-infested dog in a box outside of the facility Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the Humane Society said they could not initially tell the gender of the dog due to the matting of its hair and maggots.

The stray dog was found to be female and a senior. The workers named her Ruthie.

Ruthie became responsive once veterinarians hooked her up to IV fluids and provided heat.

MEHS said “the severe matting of her hair caused sores to develop along her neck/ear area. Maggots then burrowed themselves into her skin creating a pocket.”

Ruthie is now in stable condition.

The security cameras from the facility did not catch any good video of how Ruthie may have gotten there.

There is a Paypal account set up through the facility to assist in Ruthie’s recovery.