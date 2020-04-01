BOISE, Idaho (AP) – A large earthquake struck north of Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 5 p.m. It was centered 73 miles northeast of Meridian, Idaho.
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes in Idaho
