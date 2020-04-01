Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes in Idaho

Cruise line operator Carnival Corp. revealed on Tuesday it still has 6,000 passengers on its ships across the globe, with some of those passengers not expected to disembark until late April.

"Substantially all our ships have disembarked their passengers. There are approximately 6,000 passengers onboard ships still at sea that are expected to disembark their passengers by the end of April," Carnival Corp. said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.