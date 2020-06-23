Magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocks southern Mexico

Breaking News
by: Associated Press

A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets.

Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked out to some areas, but there were not immediately reports of damage or injuries.

Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the quake hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles (26 km). The epicenter was 7 miles (12 km) south-southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan.

It was felt in Guatemala and throughout south and central Mexico.

