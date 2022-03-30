ST. LOUIS–Homicide investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are working to find out the circumstances leading to the death of a 65-year-old man in Overland.

Authorities were called to a home on the 10000 block of Midland Tuesday night after family members were unable to reach Hossein Rastegar. Officers found Rastegar dead under what’s being described only as “suspicious circumstances”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad directly at (314) 227-2860 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS