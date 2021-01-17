Major Case Squad asking for public’s help in identifying man found dead near Lebanon, IL

LEBANON, Il. – The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad is continuing the investigation into the death of a man found along Emerald Mound Road near Lebanon, Illinois.

The Major Case Squad is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found Saturday afternoon, January 16, 2021.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a man down on Emerald Mound Road outside of Lebanon, IL in rural St. Clair County.

Deputies discovered an unknown black male who was deceased approximately 1 mile east of Il. Rt. 4 in the lot of the township rock pile.

It is believed the victim died from an intentional act, but the possible cause of death is not being released at this time.

The victim is described as a smaller Black male, possibly in his 30’s with a beard. He has a tattoo of “69” under his right eye, and a large tattoo of “CMC” across his abdomen. He was wearing torn light gray/blue jeans, and a black Harley-Davidson leather jacket, and a black and orange Denver Broncos ball cap with the letters “DEN” on the front and “VER” on the side.

It is believed that the man may be from the city of St. Louis and may frequent homeless areas.

Anyone who has information about who this person may be, or the circumstances of his death is asked to call the MCS at 618-825-5200 or the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2051.