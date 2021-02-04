Major Case Squad asks for public’s help locating person of interest in double homicide

ALTON, Ill. – The Major Case Squad is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a February 1 double homicide.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Wedgewood Drive just after 6 a.m. Monday and found the bodies of 59-year-old Robert Andrews and 67-year-old Leonard “James” Ebrey.

The person of interest is 22-year-old Bryce V. Andrews. The Major Case Squad asks that if anyone knows Anderson’s whereabouts to contact them at 618-296-5544.

Bryce V. Andrews, 22

The state fire marshal investigated and the Major Case Squad was called in when it was determined the fire was not an accident.