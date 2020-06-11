Breaking News
Major Case Squad called to investigate homicide in Dellwood

DELLWOOD, MO – The St. Louis Major Case Squad has been called in to investigate a homicide in Dellwood Missouri.

The homicide was discovered on Tuesday night around 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Keelen in Dellwood.

The North County Cooperative Police Department was called about a vehicle that was in the front yard of a residence.  Upon arrival, officers found the body of deceased black male in the vehicle.

Investigators have identified the person, but are not releasing his name until next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or 314-427-8000.

