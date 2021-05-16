Major Case Squad currently investigating fatal shooting in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – The Major Case Squad is investigating a homicide in Brentwood in the 8700 block of Eager Road in Brentwood.
Officers say they responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim is a 58-year-old man from Town and Country. His identification has not yet been released.
The Major Case Squad currently has 25 investigators actively working on this investigation. Anyone with information relative to this case is asked to call 314-963-6707 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.