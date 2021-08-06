Major Case Squad handling Ferguson double shooting which left one person dead

ST. LOUIS- In what the Ferguson Police department says appears to be a random incident, authorities are investigating a Friday morning shooting that took the life of a female victim and left a male victim with life-threatening injuries.

Ferguson Police were called to the 1800 block of Bahama Court around 11:45 Friday and found a man who appeared to have been shot in the front passenger side of a vehicle, and a woman on the other side of the vehicle on the pavement, who was also shot. The female victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The male victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Ferguson police say the Major Case Squad has been activated to assume the investigation.