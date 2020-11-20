Major Case Squad investigates Collinsville fatal shooting

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the death of a man shot inside his apartment.

The Collinsville Police Department said the home invasion and shooting happened Thursday at about 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Crandall Street.

There, officers found 23-year-old Darian A. Woods dead inside his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound.

Collinsville Police Department then requested the Major Case Squad be activated.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131 (x5924).