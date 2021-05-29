Major Case Squad investigating 1 fatally shot, 3 others injured in north St. Louis County shooting

DELLWOOD, Mo. – The Major Case Squad is investigating an incident that happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. Friday evening in Dellwood where one man was killed and three others were injured.
Police say that they received a call for a disturbance outside of II Bar on West Florissant Avenue. The disturbance led to the shootings.
One man was killed, a second man has critical gunshot injuries and two women have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All of the surviving victims are receiving medical treatment at an area hospital.
Numerous investigators with The Major Case Squad are investigating this incident. They ask that anyone with information that would assist in the solving of this crime call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).