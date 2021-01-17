Major Case Squad investigating homicide in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Il. – Belleville police have activated the Major Case Squad to investigate a homicide that happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday night, January 16th.

Belleville police officers were called to a shooting at 420 Carlyle Avenue. When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old man in the parking lot of the business with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS attempted CPR and life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of his family. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information relative to the investigation is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-355-9793 or Crimestoppers.