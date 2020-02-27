Major Case Squad makes second arrest in Fairview Heights teen murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILL- A second suspect is behind bars, charged in the Major Case Squad's investigation into the murder of a Fairview Heights teen.

18-year-old Kameron Dorsey was found by his relatives shot and killed in the garage of his home on Lakeland Hills drive on February 19.

Wednesday the Major Case Squad investigators announced that 18-year-old Danayeous Macon from St. John has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Dorsey.

18-year-old Dominic Wilbourn from Swansea was charged with first-degree murder earlier this week.

Investigators say Dorsey invited the suspects to his home to socialize. However, Major Case Squad detectives say Macon and Wilbourn had other plans to rob Dorsey.

Investigators say one of the suspects shot Dorsey multiple times killing him. Detectives aren't specifying who fired the shots.

Both suspects are behind bars, Macon in St. Louis County and Wilbourn in St. Clair County. In a separate St. Louis county case, Macon has also been charged with possessing child porn, sexual exploitation of a minor, promoting child porn to a minor and harassment.

