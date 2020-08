ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been tapped to investigate a homicide near West Boulevard on the east side of Belleville, Illinois.

Police said a 31-year-old man was found dead in the yard of a residence on Eastland Drive in unincorporated St. Clair County, Illinois Friday at 6:46 a.m. His identity has not been released while authorities contact next of kin.

