PINE LAWN, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of St. Louis is asking for the public’s help with information in a Pine Lawn murder investigation.

Investigators say a 36-year-old man from Bel-Ridge was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound early Friday morning. The victim was found outside the Phillips 66 gas station in the 6100 block of Natural Bridge Road.

The Major Case Squad is asking for information on a driver wanted in connection with the case. Authorities shared two photos Tuesday of a vehicle tied to the investigation. Investigators say the car is believed to be a late 90s, dark-colored Lincoln model with silver trim on the side. The vehicle was seen in the 2700 block of Kienlen Avenue on May 6 around 3:20 a.m.

Authorities have not yet identified a suspect in the case. If you have any information, contact the Major Case Squad at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).