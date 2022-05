PINE LAWN, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of St. Louis has been called to investigate a murder in the city of Pine Lawn.

Investigators say a 36-year-old man from Bel-Ridge was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound early Friday morning. The victim was found outside the Phillips 66 gas station in the 6100 block of Natural Bridge Road.

Police have no suspects in the case. If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).