ST. LOUIS - A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 64/40 early Friday spreading its load of soybeans across the highway and shutting down all lanes during the morning rush hour.

It happened around 6:27 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Grand and Market Street. The truck was transporting the dry product from a manufacturing plant.

No injuries immediately reported.

Motorists were advised to expected delays in the area as crews worked to clean up the mess.

What a mess! @SkyFOXSTL above the scene of this overturned tractor trailer that has 64/40 EB closed down.... traffic being forced off at Vandeventer @FOX2now #STLTraffic pic.twitter.com/EuoucntskU — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) March 6, 2020

EB I-64 & Market - MVA involving an overturned tractor trailer. A large amount of dry product (soy beans) has spilled onto the highway. No injuries immediately reported. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/7SygBzwhGs — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) March 6, 2020