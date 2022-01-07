Major St. Charles County school district calls emergency meeting Friday for temporary mask mandate

ST. LOUIS–The Francis Howell School district, which has been mask optional this week since returning from the winter recess, has called an emergency school board meeting for Friday afternoon, for a vote to reinstate masking starting January 10.

Last month, the district opted to go mask optional for all students and staff, and stopped contact tracing and “exclusion of close contacts from school because of exposure to COVID-19.”

Masks have remained in effect on school buses.

According to the measure up for a vote Friday, the district would temporarily require masks through January 21, with a chance to review where things stand at a regularly scheduled meeting January 20.

School districts across the area have scaled back masking requirements and other COVID mitigation following a Cole County judge’s ruling on such mandates and pressure from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Friday’s meeting is scheduled for 4pm.