Major St. Louis law firm pulling out of Russia

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–You can add a prominent St. Louis law firm to the list of businesses that have decided not to have operations in Russia as a response to the country’s military invasion of Ukraine.

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, which has 200 employees, including 17 partners in Moscow, confirmed this week that it would leave as a show of support for the people of Ukraine.

“We are committed to providing support to our colleagues in Moscow and assisting with transitions. The wellbeing of our people continues to be very concerning to us, and it is difficult to part ways under such circumstances. Having been a part of BCLP since 2009, we are grateful for their dedication, friendship and contribution to our firm over the years. We will be stopping and transitioning client work in accordance with our legal and professional obligations, and will not accept mandates from state-owned entities in Russia or related individuals,” the firm said in a statement.

Caterpillar, McDonalds, American Express, Ford and General Motors are among the companies to suspend operations in Russia.

On Friday, President Joe Biden announced a deal to downgrade Russia’s trade status, which will mean higher tariffs for some products imported from the country.