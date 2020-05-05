Major water main break sends water gushing into I-270, snarls traffic

ST. LOUIS – A ruptured water main sends water gushing onto interstate 270 WB near West Florissant Tuesday morning flooding the area and snarling traffic for an hour.

Traffic is down to two westbound lanes as MoDot crews repair work on the break.

Water main break in North County 270 near West Florissant. pic.twitter.com/oQkrTMWTsm — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) May 5, 2020