Breaking News
IL: 2,662 deaths/ 63,840 cases; MO: 358 deaths/ 8,754 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

Major water main break sends water gushing into I-270, snarls traffic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A ruptured water main sends water gushing onto interstate 270 WB near West Florissant Tuesday morning flooding the area and snarling traffic for an hour.

Traffic is down to two westbound lanes as MoDot crews repair work on the break.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News