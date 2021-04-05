Make money or save money during Just Between Friends spring cleaning sale

ST. PETERS, Mo. – St. Charles County is hosting events to help residents turn their spring cleaning clutter into cash.

The Just Between Friends (JBF) St. Charles County consignment Sale April 17 and April 18 at the St. Peters Rec-Plex

Families that sign up as a consignor can then price and tag their items and bring them to the event. JBF then sells the items. The consignors will receive between 60 and 70 percent of the sale. JBF said the average consignor check is over $250.

Patrons of the event save between 50 and 90 percent on the items they purchase. The items include clothing, shoes, toys, games, books, kids’ gear, baby equipment, furniture, and more.

There is an expert on-site to monitor any items that may have been recalled. The expert “works closely with the CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) as well as safety groups Kids in Danger and We Make it Safer.”

All team members and shoppers are required to wear masks, those who don’t feel well should stay home, social distance, no-touch passes and payment when possible, and frequently clean and sanitize.

Prime time shopping is on Friday, April 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and admission is $10.

Shopping on Saturday, April 17 is from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and admission is $5.

Sunday, April 18 is half price day and is open to the public free of charge from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

