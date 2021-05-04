‘Make up for lost time’: Busch Beer giving away $50,000 for safe family reunions

ST. LOUIS – After a rough pandemic year, Busch Beer wants to help you safely see your family this summer. They are giving away $50,000 for epic family reunions.
The company says they are giving 5 families $10,000 each to make up for lost time and plan the ultimate family reunion.
The Busch Family Reunions Contest began May 4 at 9 a.m. and will end May 19 at 10:59 p.m.
For a chance to win, Tell Busch Beer what family tradition you miss the most using #BuschReunionContest on social media. You must be 21-years-old to enter.
To learn more about contest rules and the 4 ways to enter on social media here.