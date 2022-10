ST. LOUIS — The American Cancer Society is hosting a “making strides against breast cancer” at Westport Plaza is happening today.

The event starts at 8 a.m. this morning, and there is still time to register or donate. Fox 2 and KPLR11 are the exclusive media sponsors of the walk.

Our own Mike Columbo is emceeing.

Making Strides of St. Louis

111 Westport Plaza Dr.

St. Louis, MO

On Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 a.m.