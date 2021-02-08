Malcolm X’s daughter Ilyasah Shabazz discusses her new book with Ferguson-Florissant students

ST. LOUIS – Malcolm X’s daughter Author Ilyasah Shabazz visited students virtually Friday in the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

The Noble Neighbor partnered with Shabazz to make the visit happen. Students from McCluer High School, McCluer North High School and STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley participated in the virtual visit.

Shabazz discussed her new book, The Awakening of Malcolm X.

The Noble Neighbor works to bring author visits and free books to children in under-served school districts.