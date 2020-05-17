Malls reopening Monday with social distancing guidelines

St. Louis City and St. Louis County will allow some businesses to re-open Monday, and many popular malls in the area will be among them.

The malls will be open, but that doesn’t mean all the stores will.

The malls reopening Monday include St. Louis Galleria, Plaza Frontenac, South County Center and West County Center.

Individual store hours and restaurant operations may vary. Please call ahead to confirm an individual store or restaurants’ hours.

They are prohibiting groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area. Food Court seating will also be limited to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Staff will be required to wear masks when others are present. Staff will also be required to have temperature checks and they will be placing hand sanitizer units throughout the property.

MERS Missouri Goodwill Industries will reopen its St. Louis City and St. Louis County retail stores and donations centers on Monday, May 18, 2020. The stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Locations at 9116 Manchester Road in Brentwood and the location at 14808 Clayton Road will be donations only.