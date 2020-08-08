Man admits role in major drug, money laundering conspiracy

ST. LOUIS – A Las Vegas man has admitted in federal court in St. Louis that he led a conspiracy that sold up to 22,000 pounds of marijuana across the country.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kevin Boles also laundered between $1.5 million and $3.5 million in drug proceeds. He pleaded guilty Friday to drug and money laundering charges in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

Federal prosecutors say that from April 2013 to May 2019 Boles used a network of couriers who took commercial flights with marijuana packed in their luggage.

Assistant Money was laundered through various purchases, including the purchase of a limited-edition $400,000 Lamborghini.