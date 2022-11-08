ST. LOUIS – A prolific thief appeared in federal court and admitted to stealing dozens of catalytic converters around the St. Louis area.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Matthew Jennings, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to transport and sell stolen goods.

Jennings told the court that he and D’Ante Carter began stealing catalytic converters in December 2019 and selling them for scrap. He admitted to stealing a total of 39 catalytic converters, primarily from pickup trucks and vans parked at landscaping companies, other businesses, and an organization that helps individuals with disabilities.

Carter acted as a lookout while Jennings used a reciprocating saw to cut the converters loose.

Jennings will be sentenced on Feb. 10, 2023. He faces up to five years in prison.

Carter, 38, was sentenced in September to nine months in prison and ordered to pay $46,000 in restitution. He also pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge.