Man and child shot early Monday morning in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man and a child are recovering after they were shot in north St. Louis early Monday morning.

The man was shot in the back and the child was shot in the foot at around 3:00 a.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Gilmore Avenue in north city.

Fox 2 crews saw St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers on the scene going door to door asking for doorbell video that could help them to identify any suspects.

A canine unit was also called in to assist in tracking down any suspects.

There were about 20 shell casings on the ground marked with evidence markers at the crime scene.

Both victims were conscious at last check and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Do you have more information? Call police at 911. You can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.