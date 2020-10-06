Man arrested, accused of setting house on fire, authorities say

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Officers arrested a man who is accused of setting fire to a home and fleeing the scene, according to officials.

Crews responded to the fire on South New Florissant road at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Heavy smoke coming out of the windows when firefighters arrived.

Video from a neighbor’s doorbell camera shows the house on fire and another fire going on in the garage. It took firefighters about twenty minutes to put out the blaze.

Firefighters say no one was hurt.

The story takes a turn when police say they found a gas can nearby the scene. Officers say the suspect left the scene and then came back a second time, and tried to get into a Berkley Fire Truck.

That’s when police tackled to suspect to the ground and made an arrest. According to police, the suspect is someone they are familiar with.

The arson investigation is continuing.

Overnight house fire in Florissant 1300 block of S Florissant Road you can see a person running away from the fire.https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/OX4MeLGi8q — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 6, 2020

