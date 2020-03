Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A man is arrested Thursday morning after crashing his car into a natural gas line and leaving the scene.

Police say the driver struck the gas line in front of a house on East Hoffmeister Avenue near Wachtel Avenue just after midnight.

A woman and her children were inside the home when they heard a "hissing noise" from escaping gas and were able to get out safely.

The driver left the scene hitting a mailbox in the process.

Police arrested him about a block away.

