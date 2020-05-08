Man arrested for fatally stabbing his father

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – A man has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of his own father, police said.

The incident took place Thursday night. Officers responded to 1000 block of North Grave Ave just before midnight. Upon arrival, officers found 50-year-old Virgil Brown Sr lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to his chest.

Brown Sr. was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 28-year-old man, later revealed to be Virgil’s son Terry Brown, was taken into custody. According to police, during an argument, Brown Sr. attempted to disarm his son holding the knife, and Terry Brown stabbed him.

He has since been charged with murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.