Man arrested for January murder in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A man has been arrested for a murder that happened in January in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
Travion Walters, 23, was arrested for first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.
Dwayne Julius Johnson, 30, was shot and killed on January 10, 20221 at 4:28 p.m. Officers found Johnson inside of a vehicle in the 6000 block of Natural Bridge.
