Man arrested for May arson incident

ST. LOUIS – A 60-year-old man, Robert Voegtlin, has been arrested for first-degree arson in relation to a May incident.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Stacy Sullivant was found dead on May 27 at about 6:00 a.m. inside a residence located in the 4500 block of Idaho Avenue. A man was also found inside the residence and taken to the hospital.

Investigators thought the fire was an act of arson.

Voegtlin’s bond information was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing and FOX 2 will have more details as they’re available.