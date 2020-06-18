Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 909 deaths/ 16,625 cases IL: 6,485 deaths/ 134,185 cases.
Live Now
Press conference: Gov. Parson on Missouri’s economic recovery from COVID-19

Man arrested for May arson incident

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A 60-year-old man, Robert Voegtlin, has been arrested for first-degree arson in relation to a May incident.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Stacy Sullivant was found dead on May 27 at about 6:00 a.m. inside a residence located in the 4500 block of Idaho Avenue. A man was also found inside the residence and taken to the hospital.

Investigators thought the fire was an act of arson.

Voegtlin’s bond information was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing and FOX 2 will have more details as they’re available.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News