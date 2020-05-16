St. Louis man arrested for murder after man’s body found along I-70

ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested a St. Louis man they believe shot and killed a man and left his body along Interstate 70 Friday, May 15.

Brian Williams, 56, was arrested for murder after warrants were issued for Murder 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

According to authorities, the man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound just after 3:00 a.m. on the on-ramp along westbound I-70 near West Florissant.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members. The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.