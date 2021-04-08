Man arrested for murders of a 7-year-old and her father in the Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 28-year-old man has been arrested for the deaths of a seven-year-old and her father. The victims, Dmyah Fleming and Darrion Rankin-Fleming, were gunned down while sitting in their vehicle in the Central West End. Javonn Nettles faces first-degree murder charges and two counts of armed criminal action.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Darrion was about to drop off Dmyah at her grandmother’s house at around 8:00 pm on January 24th in the 4000 block of Laclede when gunshots rang out. Officers found Darrion dead in his vehicle. Dmyah was taken to the hospital where she died.
Family members say Dmyah was a straight “A” student, loved her father dearly and that she was the center of Darrion’s life.
A $40,000 reward was made to catch the killer by St. Louis Regional Crime Stoppers and the ATF. There were no suspects when the reward was offered in January. St. Louis Police have not revealed a motive in the crime.