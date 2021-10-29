Man arrested for vandalizing Enterprise Center, other city buildings

ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly vandalizing multiple buildings, including the Enterprise Center, in downtown St. Louis.

Antonio Demetrius Barnes is facing four felony counts of first-degree property damage.

Police said the suspect broke numerous windows at the Enterprise Center early Thursday morning. Windows were also smashed at City Hall, the Office of the Medical Examiner, and at the crime lab.

Security at the Enterprise Center said the suspect used a scooter and chunks of concrete to break the windows there. Police were able to track the suspect through Downtown cameras and have connected him with all four downtown break-ins. The suspect was also seen on surveillance video at the Blues team store.

The Enterprise Center estimates the damage to their windows, merchandise display, and items is around $10,000.