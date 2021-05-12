Man arrested in connection to Wellston neighborhood shooting

ST. LOUIS – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a man in the Wellston neighborhood.

Edward Townsend, 51, was arrested for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting happened Tuesday at 6:36 p.m. Police responded to the 6200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and found a 34-year-old man in a car suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. There was an 18-year-old woman in the car as well. She was not injured.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical/unstable condition.

Townsend was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).