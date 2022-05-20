ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested a 22-year-old man with possible ties to two recent homicide investigations, including one case that ended with the death of a 16-year-old girl who was a student in Eureka.

Police say the suspect is behind bars, and charges from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office are pending. The suspect is accused in two St. Louis homicide investigations in May, which ended in two shooting deaths in north and south St. Louis city limits.

On May 14, a gunman shot Kyierah Jeffries, a 16-year-old girl, outside of the home in the 5900 block of Minnesota Avenue. Jeffries was rushed to the hospital, but she later died from her injuries. Investigators say she lived several blocks away from where she was shot, but she went to school in Eureka.

Nine days earlier, police responded to the home in the 4200 block of Obear Avenue. Officers found Arriell Dixon, a 25-year-old woman, died at the scene with apparent gunshots to her neck and arm.

In addition to these two recent investigations, police say the suspect is accused in two other assault investigations last year that ended with one person shot.

Police launched an investigation into the first such incident on May 7, 2021. Investigators say a gunman shot a woman in her 40s in a vacant building in the 1900 block of Coleman Street. The woman jumped out of a window after she was shot multiple times. Police say the suspect also beat on the woman, leading to blunt-force trauma to her face.

The next assault happened nearly one month later. Investigators say a gunman shot a 54-year-old man near the intersection of Theodosia and Academy avenues on June 15, 2021. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his neck and told police he was shot after an argument with the suspect.

The suspect is connected with four criminal investigations since last year. Police say he was recently arrested for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and four counts of armed criminal action. FOX 2 will not release the suspect’s name until charges are officially filed.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling all four of the investigations. If you have any additional information on the homicide investigations, contact the department’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371.