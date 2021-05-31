Man arrested in fatal shooting Saturday in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old man on Saturday.
Robert Williams, 40, was arrested Sunday for first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police said the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue in the north St. Louis neighborhood of O’Fallon Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Officers responded to a call for a shooting and when they arrived at the scene they found the 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was unconscious and not breathing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).