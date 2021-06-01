Man arrested in Houston for June 2020 St. Louis murder

ST. LOUIS – A man was arrested in Houston, Texas just a few weeks ago in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Louis in June 2020.
Alan Williams, 39, of St. Louis has been wanted for first-degree murder and armed criminal action since June 9, 2020 when at-large warrants were issued by the circuit attorney’s office.
Williams was taken into custody on May 13, 2021 by U.S. Marshals. He was transported by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to the Justice Center on May 28.
Police said Williams allegedly killed Darius Houston, 20, of Hazelwood on June 4, 2020 in the 5500 block of Gilmore Avenue. When police arrived at the scene they found Houston had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Do you have more information? Call police at 911. You can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.