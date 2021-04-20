Man arrested in Indiana for 2019 north St. Louis County murder

ST. LOUIS – A man is now in the St. Louis County Jail after being arrested in Indiana for a murder that happened in August 2019.

St. Louis County Police said the murder of DeMarco Boyd, 31, happened on August 14, 2019 at 10012 Neville Walk Drive in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued an at-large warrant for Jerry Bland, 21, on November 8, 2019 for one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

The United States Marshals Service in Indiana apprehended Bland on April 1, 2021. He was booked into the St. Louis County Jail on April 19. He is being held on $500,000 cash only bond, no 10 percent bond.

A court document states Boyd got into a fist fight with a friend of Bland. “At that time, [Bland] knowingly shot [Boyd] approximately eight times with a firearm,” according to the court document. It also states witnesses have identified Bland as the shooter. Cell tower evidence also places Bland’s phone near the murder scene at the time of the shooting. The court document states a witness told police that Bland knew the police were looking for him and worked to conceal his whereabouts.

“The St. Louis County Police Department is incredibly grateful to the investigators from the United
States Marshals Service who worked tirelessly to locate and apprehend this individual without incident. They should be commended for their dedication and professionalism,” St. Louis County Police Chief Mary T. Barton said. “We are very fortunate to enjoy the Federal partnerships that we have, which can assist us here in St. Louis County or across the country.”

