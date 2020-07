ST. LOUIS – A man has been arrested after a stabbing occurred at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport on the night of Thursday, July 9.

The investigation led Airport Police to Illinois where they arrested 25-year-old Verron Shaw without incident. They then extradited him to St. Louis on Friday.

Shaw has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $250,000 cash bond.