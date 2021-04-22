Man arrested in May 2019 homicide in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A man has been arrested for the May 2019 shooting death of a 45-year-old woman in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.
Devaris Carpenter, 32, was arrested for first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police said Tashea Loper was shot and killed on May 29, 2019 at 6:22 a.m.
When officer responded to the scene in the 5000 block of Robin Avenue, they found Loper dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).