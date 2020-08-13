Man arrested in southeastern Missouri shooting death

ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – Authorities say a man has been arrested on a warrant charging him in the shooting death of a southeastern Missouri man.

Television station KFVS reports that officials arrested 21-year-old McCoy Tristain Kelley around 6 p.m. Wednesday in Annapolis for the early Tuesday death of 30-year-old William “Billy” Shy.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 1 a.m. Tuesday to Shy’s home in the unincorporated community of Vulcan, where they found Shy already dead. Witnesses told investigators that Kelley had gone to the home’s door and shot Shy as soon as he opened the door.

Kelley is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.