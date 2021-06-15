Man arrested near Houston for January St. Louis murder

ST. LOUIS – A man wanted for a January St. Louis murder was arrested Monday near Houston, Texas.

An at-large warrant was issued for Tishawn Washington for first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. U.S. Marshals in Harris County, Texas took Washington into custody.

Washington allegedly shot Demont Coleman, 22, in the 3800 block of Ashland on January 4 at 11:05 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene for a shooting call, they found Coleman suffering from a gunshot wound. Coleman was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.