Man at large after escaping custody of Gasconade County deputies

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. – The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday morning that a man escaped custody from one of their deputies.
They said that their deputies, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Maries County Sheriff’s Office are patrolling the area of Highway C and Holt Road looking for Noah Cantlon. They are using a K9 from the Maries County Sheriff’s Office and a drone from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office to search for Cantlon.
They said he is wearing a grey shirt and grey sweat pants.
Cantlon is known to be violent and resist arrest.
The sheriff’s office urge anyone who sees him to not approach him and to call 911 or 573-437-7770.