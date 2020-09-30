Man charged after confessing to 1993 murder at Arnold liquor store

Loril Harp



ARNOLD, Mo.- Police filed charges today in connection with a 1993 murder that went unsolved for decades. The Jefferson County prosecutor says Loril Harp, 68, was charged with murder and armed criminal action for killing Steven Weltig.

FOX2 reported Monday that someone had confessed to Weltig’s death. Police say Harp shot and killed Weltig at the Ajax Liquor Store in 1993, Weltig’s place of business.

There were a few leads, but the big one came in 2015. Police say a tip led them to the suspect.

“We interviewed him several times since, and then a week ago, two of my detectives sat him down and interviewed him twice and he finally confessed to the homicide,” Arnold Police Chief Robert Shockey said.

While the news does not bring back Weltig or remove the heartache, it does bring some sense of closure, Shockey said.

“It’s just good to finally put this to bed. And the family, they have closure over this homicide,” he said. “It also gives closure to the police department. We’ve got a lot of employees, present and past, that have worked on it. And it’s been a huge team effort, and they’ve done a great job. The detectives involved have done a great job.”